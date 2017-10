10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Woman: Class's Claims Against Home Sellers, Contractor Identical To State Suit

BEAUFORT, S.C. - A woman seeking to represent a proposed class of homeowners claiming that a general contractor, Del Webb Communities Inc., and Pulte Homes Inc. are liable for damages stemming from improperly installed stucco says in an Oct. 13 motion filed in South Carolina federal court that her class should be certified because it is identical to a class that was certified in state court (Jacqueline L. Craft v. South Carolina State Plastering, LLC, et al., No. 15-cv-5080-PMD, D. S.C.).