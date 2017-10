10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Kentucky Panel Upholds Exclusion Of Expert Testimony In Suit Against Nursing Home

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Oct. 13 shot down all of an estate's challenges to a jury's verdict in favor of a nursing home on the estate's wrongful death claims, including the estate's argument that the trial court abused its discretion by limiting testimony from the estate's expert witness (Jerry Stamper v. Berea Area Development, LLC, d/b/a The Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, No. 2014-CA-000690-MR, Ky. App., 2017 Ky. App. Unpub. LEXIS 764).