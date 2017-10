10-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Injunction, Civil Penalty For Illicit Cigarette Sales On Indian Land Upheld

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California court correctly imposed a $765,000 civil penalty against a man for illegal cigarette sales at two smoke shops on Indian land because neither federal law nor tribal sovereignty preempts the state's regulation and enforcement of its laws regarding cigarette sales, a state appeals court held Oct. 17 (The People ex rel. Xavier Becerra, as Attorney General, etc., v. Darren Paul Rose, No. C080546, Calif. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 900).