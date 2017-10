10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Breach Of Contract Claim Barred By Policy's 2-Year Limitation Provision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An insurer is entitled to summary judgment on its insured's breach of contract claim arising out of a coverage dispute for water and mold damages because the breach of contract claim is barred by the policy's two-year limitations period, a Kentucky federal magistrate judge said Oct. 18 (Richard Lackey, et al. v. Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford, No. 15-238, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 172067).