10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Insurer Erred In Determining Claimant's Date Of Disability, Panel Says

ATLANTA - A disability insurer acted arbitrarily and capriciously in determining the date of a claimant's disability, the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Oct. 17 in reversing a district court's judgment in favor of the insurer (Greggory B. Owings v. United Of Omaha Life Insurance Co., No. 16-3128, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 20228).