10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Dismissal Of Bad Faith Claim In Auto Coverage Dispute Is Appropriate, Judge Says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on Oct. 17 dismissed, rather than severing or staying, an insured's bad faith counterclaim against an auto insurer because under Florida law, a bad faith claim cannot be alleged until a determination of the insured's damages has been made (Owners Insurance Co. v. Michael Berke, No. 17-1505, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 171454).