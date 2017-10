10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Exclusion Order Barring Importation Of Infringing Products Affirmed

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A limited exclusion order entered by the International Trade Commission (ITC) against Arista Networks Inc. based upon findings that Arista infringed three Cisco Systems Inc. patents was upheld Oct. 18 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which found no error in the ITC's determination of infringement (Arista Networks Inc. v. International Trade Commission, No. 16-2563, Fed. Cir.).