10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Some Defenses Stricken In Florida Trade Dress, Trademark, Copyright Case

ORLANDO, Fla. - A declaratory judgment defendant and copyright, trademark and trade dress infringement counterclaimant partly prevailed Oct. 18 before a Florida federal magistrate judge, who agreed to strike various affirmative defenses raised in response to the counterclaims (Systematic Home Staging LLC v. MHM Professional Staging LLC, No. 17-1327, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 172036).