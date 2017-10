10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Final Approval Granted To Class Action Over University Records Theft

ROME, Ga. - Five months after granting preliminary approval of the settlement of a class action over the theft of student records that a group of alumni said exposed their personally identifiable information (PII), a Georgia federal judge on Oct. 17 granted final approval of the parties' agreement that establishes a $175,000 settlement fund for affected students (Erin Bishop, et al. v. Shorter University Inc., No. 4:15-cv-00033, N.D. Ga.).