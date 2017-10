10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Registers Petroleum Firms' Arbitration Case Against Gambia

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A British petroleum company on Oct. 18 announced that an international arbitration center has registered its request for arbitration against the Republic of Gambia (African Petroleum Gambia Limited and APCL Gambia B.V. v. Republic of The Gambia, No. ARB/17/38, ICSID).