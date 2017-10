10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio federal judge on Oct. 17 awarded summary judgment to the city of Toledo and several of its police officers on a mother's claims that the officers violated her son's civil rights by getting him killed for being a drug informant, after finding that an expert for the city and police was qualified to testify and his methodology was reliable (Marcia Przybysz v. City of Toledo, et al., No. 3:16-cv-0353, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 171631).