10-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Tibble Defendants Will Pay $5.8 Million For Attorney Fees

LOS ANGELES - The parties in the long-running Tibble v. Edison International case filed a joint stipulation in a California federal court on Oct. 16 stating that the defendants will pay the class counsel $5.8 million in attorney fees and costs as long as the court approves the award (Glenn Tibble, et al. v. Edison International, et al., No. 07-5359, C.D. Calif.).