10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Georgia Appeals Panel Orders Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

ATLANTA - The Fourth Division Georgia Court of Appeals on Oct. 17 found that a trial court erred in denying a motion for summary judgment in a premises liability suit because a gap between rails on a second-floor apartment was an open and obvious danger (Robert Simmons v. Devin Prince, et al., No. A17A0899, Ga. App., 4th Div., 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 464).