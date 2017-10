10-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Missouri Appeals Panel Vacates Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri appellate panel on Oct. 17 vacated a verdict in favor of a doctor in a medical malpractice suit and ordered a new trial after finding that the trial court erred in allowing "unfairly cumulative and prejudicial repetition of certain expert opinions" (Heather L. Shallow, et al. v. Richard O. Follwell D.O., et al., No. ED103811, Mo. App., Eastern Dist., Div. 4, 2017 Mo. App. LEXIS 1053).