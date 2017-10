10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Pittsburgh Corning Trust To Pay Up To $178.5 Million In Deal With Claimants

PITTSBURGH - More than 2,000 asbestos claimants from a decades-old consolidated Texas litigation will share up to $178.5 million from the asbestos trust established in the Pittsburgh Corning Corp. (PCC) bankruptcy case, according to a notice and settlement filed Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania federal bankruptcy court (In re: Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, No. 00-22876, W.D. Pa. Bkcy.).