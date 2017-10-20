10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Illinois Panel Reverses Ruling In Insurer's Favor In Dispute Over $5.2M Verdict

CHICAGO - An Illinois appeals panel on Oct. 18 found that a lower court erred in determining that emergency medical services fell within the scope of an insurance policy's "products-completed operations hazard" provision, reversing and remanding a lower court's ruling in favor of the insurer in a dispute over coverage for an underlying $5.2 million jury verdict (The City of Park Ridge, et al. v. Clarendon American Insurance Company, et al., No. 01-17-0453, Ill. App., 1st Dist., 3rd Div., 2017 Ill. App. LEXIS 656).