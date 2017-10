10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Massachusetts Federal Magistrate Says Insureds' Claims In Water Damage Suit Fail

BOSTON - A complaint filed by insureds alleging that their insurer failed to pay them for the full value of their loss caused by a burst water pipe was dismissed Oct. 17 after a Massachusetts federal magistrate judge found that the evidence shows that the insurer fulfilled its contractual obligation by paying the insureds for the loss (Bearbones Inc., et al. v. Peerless Indemnity Insurance Co., No. 15-30017, D. Mass., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 171566).