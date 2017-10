10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Oregon Waived Sovereign Immunity In Environmental Coverage Suit, Judge Says

PORTLAND, Ore. - Because the state of Oregon voluntarily filed a motion to intervene in an environmental contamination coverage suit, the state waived its right to assert sovereign immunity, an Oregon federal judge said Oct. 17 in rejecting the state's objections to a federal magistrate judge's recommendation to grant the state's motion to intervene (United Specialty Insurance Co. v. Clay Jonak, et al., No. 17-330, D. Ore., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 172150).