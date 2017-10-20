10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel Reverses Denial Of Prejudgment Interest In Executive Liability Coverage Suit

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 19 reversed a lower federal court's denial of a claimant's request for prejudgment interest in an executive and organization liability insurance coverage dispute, remanding with instructions for the lower court to determine the start date for prejudgment interest and to calculate the amount due the claimant (Daryl J. Kollman, et al. v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA, No. 15-35795, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 20566).