10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - After Receiving Patents, Tribe Files Infringement Action Against Amazon

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Native American tribe filed a 12-count patent infringement lawsuit Oct. 18 against Amazon.com Inc. in Virginia federal court relating to six patents that had been transferred to the tribe by a computer technology company two months earlier (SRC Labs, LLC, et al. v. Amazon Web Services, Inc., et al., No. 2:17-cv-00547, E.D. Va.).