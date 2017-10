10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Petition By FanDuel, Draft Kings Instituted By Patent Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A patent that discloses an interactive video system that adjusts game play based upon the skill level of a player will be the subject of an upcoming inter partes review, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board revealed Oct. 18 (FanDuel Inc., et al. v. CG Technology Development LLC, No. IPR2017-00902, PTAB).