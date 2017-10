10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Request For Dismissal Of Copyright Claim Denied By California Federal Judge

SAN FRANCISCO - Allegations that a copyright infringement case is time-barred as well as deficient for failure to satisfy the registration requirement of the Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. 411, were turned away Oct. 18 by a California federal judge (Margaret Eve-Lynne Miyasaki v. Kyna Treacy, No. 12-4427, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 172705).