10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Google Sanctioned $10,000 Per Day For Noncompliance With Email Warrant

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on Oct. 19 granted a motion by Google Inc. in a dispute with the federal government over whether a Stored Communications Act (SCA) warrant may be enforced extraterritorially, opening the door for Google to appeal an order compelling it to comply with such a warrant seeking foreign-stored emails (In re: Search of Content That is Stored at Premises Controlled by Google, No. 3:16-mc-80263, N.D. Calif.).