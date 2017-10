10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - General Motors Settles With States For $120 Million Over Ignition Switch Defect

Attorneys general across the country on Oct. 19 settled for a total of $120 million against General Motors over ignition switch defects that led to 124 deaths and 266 injuries nationwide, according to press releases put out by different state Attorneys General.