10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 2 Law Firms Ordered To Pay $9.1 Million For Frivolous Engle Progeny Suits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A panel of judges in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Oct. 18 ordered two law firms pay $9.1 million in sanctions for filing 1,250 frivolous Engle progeny complaints (In Re: Engle Cases, No. 3:09-cv-10000, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 172678).