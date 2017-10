10-20-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Couple Seeks Appeal After CBS Obtains Judgment In Asbestos Case

PHILADELPHIA - A couple on Oct. 18 asked a federal court in Pennsylvania to dismiss its case so that they can appeal judgment for a company that allegedly installed asbestos-containing insulation on U.S. Navy ships (Carol Decourcey, et al. v. ABB Inc., et al., No. MDL 875, 14-6337, E.D. Pa.).