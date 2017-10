10-25-2017 | 17:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Lead Plaintiff Appointed In Securities Suit Against Communications Company

MONROE, La. - A federal magistrate judge in Louisiana on Oct. 20 appointed the state of Oregon, as trustee of its state employees retirement fund, as lead plaintiff in a securities class action against an integrated communications company and certain of its executive officers, ruling that the state has met all statutory requirements to serve in the role (Benjamin Craig v. CenturyLink Inc., et al., No. 17-1005, W.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 174514).