10-25-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Plaintiff Can't Remove Federal Allegations Post-Removal, Companies Tell 9th Circuit

PORTLAND, Ore. - The broad right to federal courts defendants who operated under a federal officer enjoy is not erased by a post-removal disclaimer of federal liability, two companies tell the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in an Oct. 20 opening brief (Melissa Coury, et al. v. CBS Corp., et al., No. 17-35492, 9th Cir.).