10-25-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Patent Board Institutes Review Of Electronic Cigarette Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In an Oct. 23 ruling, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board announced that it will review the patentability of seven claims of an electronic cigarette patent but denied institution with regard to five others (R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. v. Fontem Holdings 1 BV, No. IPR2017-01120, PTAB).