10-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Florida Federal Judge Finds Facts To Support RESPA, FDCPA Claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After finding that a borrower sufficiently pleaded facts to support her causes of action for violation of the Real Estate Settlement and Procedures Act (RESPA) and other claims against a loan servicer in relation to her mortgage, a Florida federal judge on Oct. 24 refused to dismiss the borrower's amended complaint (Mary R. Johnson v. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, et al., No. 3:16-cv-178, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 176142).