10-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: Insured Should Have Reasonably Known Malpractice Claim Was Likely

PHOENIX - An Arizona federal judge on Oct. 24 ruled that although a medical malpractice insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify its insured against an underlying lawsuit, he cannot conclude at the present time whether the insurer acted in bad faith or breached its duty of care (National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. v. Infini PLC, et al., No. 16-03874, D. Ariz., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175908).