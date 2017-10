10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Finds Credit Union Did Not Violate UCL By Using Overdraft Program

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Oct. 25 ruled that a credit union did not violate California's unfair competition law (UCL) or misappropriate trade secrets when it implemented an overdraft privilege (ODP) program, finding that it never used any of the recommendations given to it by a consulting firm that developed a similar program (John M. Floyd & Associates Inc. v. First Imperial Credit Union, et al., No. 16-cv-1851, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 177089).