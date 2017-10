10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Petroleum Engineer Can Testify On Standard Of Care, Not Negligence

OKLAHOMA CITY - A federal judge in Oklahoma on Oct. 25 ruled that a petroleum engineer cannot proffer expert testimony as to whether a fracking services company was negligent when completing the construction of a disputed oil well but that he can testify regarding the standard of care and whether the standard of care was breached (Singer Oil Company LLC v. Newfield Exploration Midcontinent Inc., et al., CIV-16-768, W.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 176426).