10-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Newspaper Investor Seeks To Annul ICSID Award For Republic Of Chile

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement Of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Oct. 25 registered a request by the former owner of a Chilean newspaper and his foundation to annul an award that dismissed their claims for damages in the amount of $422 million against the Republic of Chile in relation to the military's seizure of the newspaper (Victor Pey Casado and Foundation Presidente Allende v. Republic of Chile, No. ARB/98/2, ICSID).