10-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA Holds Merits Hearing In Real Estate Investment Arbitration Against Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on Oct. 26 announced several updates in an arbitration commenced by real estate investors against the Russian Federation, noting that it recently held a hearing on the merits and that Russia has yet to participate in the case (Everest Estate LLC, et al. v. The Russian Federation, No. 2015-36, PCA).