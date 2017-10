10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 4th Circuit Considers Jury's Intervening Cause Finding In Asbestos Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals heard oral argument Oct. 24 about whether a jury can logically find that a defendant was the proximate cause of a man's mesothelioma and that an employer was an intervening cause and whether the plaintiff properly objected to a verdict form with both issues (Erik Ross Phillips and Tina Landers v. Pneumo Abex LLC and Reddaway Manufacturing Corporation Inc., No. 16-1508, 4th Cir.).