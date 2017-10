10-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 5th Circuit Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Medical Malpractice Suit

NEW ORLEANS - A panel of the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 24 affirmed a trial court's decision to grant a motion to dismiss to a hospital after finding that the husband of a woman who claimed that a piece of plastic was left inside of her during a surgery failed to state a claim (Charlie Wilson v. Dallas County Hospital, No. 17-10139, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 20986).