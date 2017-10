10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Gun Importer's Counterclaim In Misfiring Class Suit Survives Dismissal Motion

MIAMI - A Florida federal magistrate judge on Oct. 25 declined to dismiss a counterclaim filed by a gun importer facing a class complaint alleging that its .357 revolvers are defective and can misfire, finding that the defendant has met its requirement of showing that the lead named plaintiff may be liable for contributory fault in the misfiring of her gun (Suzanne M. Bedwell, et al. v. Braztech International, L.C., No. 17-22335, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 176718).