10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Denies New Trial For Premises Owner Hit With $12.9M Asbestos Verdict

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California judge on Oct. 24 denied a premises owner's request for a new trial, leaving stand a jury's $12.9 million verdict for a man's environmental asbestos exposures, according to the docket (Lanette Louise Lopez, et al. v. The Hillshire Brands Co., RG14721622, Calif. Super., Alameda Co.).