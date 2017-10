10-26-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Man Files Suit Against Developer, Builder, Contractors Over Defects

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California man on Oct. 23 filed a lawsuit in state court against KB Home Coastal Inc., as well as the builders and contractors who built his home, alleging that the defendants' violations of the California Building Code resulted in water intrusion and other damages to the structure (Nicholas Weg, et al. v. KB Home Coastal Inc., et al., No. RIC-1720019, Calif. Super., Riverside Co.).