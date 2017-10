10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Court Seeks Plaintiffs' Input On Asbestos Causation Reconsideration Motion

DALLAS - A Texas appellate court asked a widow and her two children for a response to an employer's petition for rehearing that argued that its "direct, rifle-shot complaint" preserved a challenge to causation in an asbestos case that produced an $18.6 million verdict (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. v. Vicki Lynn Rogers, et al., No. 05-15-00001-CV, Texas App., 5th Dist.).