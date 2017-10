10-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Home's Liquidator Seeks Approval Of $1.7M Asbestos Settlement With Insured

CONCORD, N.H. - The liquidator for The Home Insurance Co. on Oct. 23 asked a New Hampshire trial court to approve a $1.7 million settlement with an insured to resolve asbestos claims under three insurance policies (In the Matter of the Liquidation of The Home Insurance Co., No. 03-E-0106, N.H. Super., Merrimack Co.).