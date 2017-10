10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Dismisses Complaint Against HSBC, Ocwen As Conclusory

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on Oct. 25 dismissed numerous claims asserted against a lender, trustee and loan servicer, including causes of action for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and wrongful foreclosure, finding that the property was not foreclosed on and that the allegations were conclusory (Joseph Henard, et al. v. HSBC Bank USA, N.A., et al., No. 5:17-cv-01222, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 177167).