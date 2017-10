10-27-2017 | 16:16 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Ohio Federal Magistrate Recommends Remanding Insured's Bad Faith Suit

DAYTON, Ohio - An Ohio federal magistrate judge on Oct. 24 recommended remanding an insured's bad faith suit to Ohio state court, where an underlying wrongful death suit against the insured is pending, because both cases hinge on whether the insured's airplane was unlawfully used by the insured's son (Peter H. Heins v. Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. et al., No. 17-0110, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175672).