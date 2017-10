10-27-2017 | 16:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer's Shareholder Seeks To Intervene In Suit Over Fraudulent Transfers

ATLANTA - A shareholder for a reinsurer moved on Oct. 24 in a Georgia federal court to intervene in a dispute over alleged fraudulent transfers of reinsurance funds or to consolidate the dispute with another lawsuit involving the same parties (Canal Insurance Co., et al. v. Golden Isles Reinsurance Company Ltd,, et al., No. 15-03331, N.D. Ga.).