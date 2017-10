10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Applicant's Suit Against Starbucks For FCRA Violations Survives Dismissal Motion

SEATTLE - A class complaint accusing a coffee chain of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) by revoking employment offers made to job applicants with negative results on their background checks before providing applicants with a copy of the checks and a description of their rights may proceed after a Washington federal judge on Oct. 25 denied the defendant's motion to dismiss (Jonathan Santiago Rosario v. Starbucks Corporation, No. 16-1951, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 177159).