Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 6th Circuit Revives Residents' Class Action Over Oil Company's Emissions

DETROIT - A class action brought by residents who claim a nearby oil company's emissions are contaminating their properties was revived by a Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Oct. 26 after it found that the plaintiffs' claims are timely because the allegedly harmful emissions have continued to occur within the last three years (Gregory Cole, et al. v. Marathon Oil Corporation, et al., No. 16-2660, 6th Cir.)