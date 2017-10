10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - District Court's Dismissal Of Market Manipulation Claims In Securities Suit Upheld

PHILADELPHIA - An investor failed to plead actual or presumed reliance in making his market manipulation claims against the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and certain market participants in violation of federal securities laws, and a federal district court did not err in dismissing as a result, a Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Oct. 25 in affirming (I. Stephen Rabin v. NASDAQ OMX PHLX LLC, et al., No. 16-2511, 3rd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 21093).