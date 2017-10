10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Insurer Fails To Establish Federal Jurisdiction In Suit Challenging Its Practices

SEATTLE - Granting an insured's motion to remand its class action lawsuit challenging an insurer's practices involving personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, a Washington federal judge on Oct. 26 found that the insurer failed to establish the existence of federal question, diversity or supplemental jurisdiction (Stan Schiff v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., et al., No. 17-914, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 177762).