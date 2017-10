10-27-2017 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Insurer Opposes Reinsurer's Bid For Exclusion Of Notice Argument, Expert Testimony

UTICA, N.Y. - In a dispute over a $325 million settlement of asbestos claims, an insurer in an Oct. 25 letter asks a New York federal court to deny a reinsurer's request to preclude a constructive notice argument, the use of prior court decisions and settlements and expert testimony (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., No. 09-00853, N.D. N.Y.).